Emmerdale fans predict devastating twist for Leyla Harding

“Don’t Liam,” she warned as he continued to lie. “Jacob came round earlier, which you would have known if you were home to support me.”

He replied: “I’m trying,” but Leyla hit back: “You disappear for ages and then you come home and lie to me. How is that good for us?”

But the doctor argued: “How is that good for you, you mean? Because that’s all that seems to matter at the moment.”

“We agreed to be straight with each other,” his wife explained but he fumed: “Yeah because you always do everything you say, don’t you? Never any lies.”