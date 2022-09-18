Energy bills – Britons urged to ‘take a closer look’ to slash costs

“Covering pans with lids and only boiling the kettle for what you need can also conserve energy.”

If a person only heats the rooms they use, they are likely to be able to cut back costs, but bleeding radiators and keeping them clear from obstructions could also help.

Insulated homes retain heat, and so Ms Philps suggests draught-proofing windows and doors, as well as using curtains to keep the heat in.

In the interest of insulation, Julie Gokce, Senior Designer at More Kitchens, suggests potentially investing in a plinth heater.

