“Fake People” – Dr Disrespect Reveals Hidden Secret Over a Cancelled Call of Duty Collaboration

Dr Disrespect is known for his passion for Call of Duty and never shies away from expressing his true feelings for the franchise. As the years have passed, there have been many changes taking place within multiple installments so far. When it comes to the Two Time, then he’s not someone who’s been a huge fan of the newest offerings in terms of gameplay mechanics.

Probably that’s why Dr Disrespect didn’t receive an invitation for Call of Duty NEXT. Yes, the famous streamer, a few days ago, had unleashed the hidden mystery over a canceled collaboration with Activision. It seems like he could have been among the streamers who showed up during the September 15 event but didn’t make it due to a shocking reason.

Dr Disrespect speaks out on Call of Duty makers’ preferences to choose only “sell-outs” over the canceled collaboration

Some people may have ignored it, but the huge revelation came out just a day before the NEXT event took place. Doc was streaming live on YouTube while playing Apex Legends. It was quite a lengthy livestream stretching over six hours. However, in the middle of it, there came a point when he thought to share an experience he had with Activision.

Apparently, he had a meeting with Call of Duty officials for a collaboration. However, in the end, they didn’t invite him to the event and Dr Disrespect, in his livestream, decided to tell the exact reason why.

Per the Two Time, he wasn’t invited by Call of Duty execs due to him being too much anti-CoD. Simply put, he talked “too much trash” about Activision’s game. This is what the streamer told while expanding further on his experience with the officials.

Doc feels CoD officials don’t like critics of their games

Dr Disrespect revealed that he’s always honest with how he feels about CoD entries. When they were good, he loved it but then many things changed and now he’s not too much impressed. And the people at Activision probably weren’t too much pleased with this kind of behavior, as per the Doc. “I don’t have time for fake people, “ he said while mentioning the PR team of Call of Duty.

Furthermore, he also said that maybe the execs only look for those who don’t raise issues with the games. “They do look for sell-outs, that’s for sure, “ said the streamer. “I passionately love the game, I ain’t changing nothing. I ain’t changing how I feel,” he added.

