Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 New Weapons: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has unleashed a flurry of exciting new locations to explore, mechanics to try out, and items to experiment with. But the main thing you’ll be using in the game’s battle royale experience is the deadly arsenal of weapons, and as usual, this season has changed things up in that department, too. We’ve compiled a list of all of the weapons that have been vaulted this season, as well as a list of which weapons have been unvaulted or freshly added to the game. Here’s a round up of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

New weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

Though we’ll surely see more guns introduced and unvaulted as the season goes on, Chapter 3, Season 4 opens with two new weapons for you to get your hands on:

EvoChrome Shotgun

EvoChrome Burst Rifle

Both of these guns are truly unique to the game, as they level up in rarity as you deal damage with them. They’ll start off at Uncommon rarity, but the more you hit your opponents, the better they’ll get–all the way up to Mythic. This is certain to be a high risk, high reward option for competitive players looking to make the most of their arsenal.

Gallery

Returning and vaulted weapons in Season 4

It’s not all about the new weapons. Like every season of Fortnite, some weapons have been vaulted and others are making their return from previous seasons. Here’s what you need to know about which guns have left the loot pool and which have been unvaulted.

Returning

These are the guns returning from Season 3 and previous seasons.

Range Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Sidearm Pistol

Rapid Fire SMG

Suppressed SMG

Prime Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)

Shadow Tracker (Exotic)

The Dub (Exotic)

Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic)

Vaulted

These guns are being vaulted this season, but they’re all likely to return to the loot pool at various times in the future.

Combat Assault Rifle

Stinger SMG

Charge SMG

Revolver

Pump Shotgun

Auto Shotgun

Two-Shot Shotgun

Heavy Sniper Rifle

More new loot

In addition to these new and returning offensive weapons, there are a few new loot items you’ll find around the island this season, including Chrome Splash, Port-A-Bunkers, and special vault Keys. You can read more about those items in our Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 map changes guide, and find an addition guide on how to find Keys in Fortnite here.

For more on Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4, here’s everything you need to know about the new season in “Paradise.”