Fortnite New Map Changes In Chapter 3 Season 4: New POIs, Landmarks, and More

Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is finally underway, and it’s sporting some pretty significant map changes to the ever-expanding battle royale. Most notably, a mysterious substance known as Chrome is taking over the map–and while that certainly sounds bad lore-wise, it’s also bringing with it some fresh gameplay elements. We’ll go into that and more in this breakdown of the biggest new additions to the map in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 map changes

There are some new and altered places of interest (POI), some never-before-seen mechanics, and more to check out this season. Let’s take a look at the stuff you need to know.



<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Fortnite%20Chapter%203%20Season%204%20Battle%20Pass%20Trailer”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/18\/4c825582-081d-4028-be9e-75222eb1ccad\/fortnite_ch3_s4_battlepass_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/18\/4c825582-081d-4028-be9e-75222eb1ccad\/fortnite_ch3_s4_battlepass_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/18\/4c825582-081d-4028-be9e-75222eb1ccad\/fortnite_ch3_s4_battlepass_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/18\/4c825582-081d-4028-be9e-75222eb1ccad\/fortnite_ch3_s4_battlepass_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/18\/4c825582-081d-4028-be9e-75222eb1ccad\/fortnite_ch3_s4_battlepass_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/18\/4c825582-081d-4028-be9e-75222eb1ccad\/fortnite_ch3_s4_battlepass_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″> You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter \/iframe>“,”480”:”



















Now Playing: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer

New POI: Cloudy Condos

With the aforementioned Chrome taking over the island, some POIs have taken to the sky in an effort to avoid it. The most notable of these is the popular landing spot Condo Canyon, which has been renamed Cloudy Condos and will now fly around the map. This makes it an excellent spot to hang out and rain down fire on your enemies, but you’ll need to be able to get up there. But if you plan to reach higher POIs like Cloudy Condos, you’ll need to make use of one of the island’s various D-Launchers to propel you up there.

Condo Canyon has taken to the skies as Cloudy Condos.

Gallery

New POI: Herald’s Sanctum

Chrome has started covering the map in, well, chrome–but it’s not content with merely layering itself atop existing POIs. It has also birthed a brand new location known as Herald’s Sanctum, the headquarters for this season’s villain. See it for yourself in the above slideshow.



New move: Slide Kick

First of all, you’ve got a new trick in your kit. While sliding used to only be used to help you move faster down slopes or make some cool plays during gunfights, when sliding into a foe in Season 4, you’ll now knock them back a bit. Be sure to keep this in mind when fighting near places you or your opponents could fall off and take serious damage–it’s yeet or be yeeted.

New item: Chrome Splash

This season’s most unique new item is the Chrome Splash, which can be used in multiple ways for some truly exciting plays. First of all, you can throw a Chrome Splash against a wall and then pass through like a portal to the other side to catch enemies off guard. You can also splash yourself with it to turn into a Chrome blob. While blobbed, you’ll be able to run faster, air dash, and dash through walls, and you’ll also be immune to fire and fall damage. However, the form only lasts for a limited time, so plan accordingly when facing opponents.

Chrome Splash yourself to turn into a chrome blob.

New item: Keys

Finding a vault in Fortnite used to require multiple party members to show up and stand in front of a scanner, but Epic has opted for a more traditional method of unlocking vaults in Season 4. Keys can now be found across the island to unlock these vaults, giving you a more obvious incentive for tracking one down. Doing so is easier than ever now, though, because they’ll show up on your map as a keyhole icon after picking up a key. Low-security vaults only require one key, but if you want even more items, you can opt to wait until you have two keys and can unlock a high-security vault.

New item: Port-A-Bunker

Epic has removed the controversial Port-A-Fort and replaced it with a similar but seemingly more balanced option. Unlike the Port-A-Fort, the brand new Port-A-Bunker is less about granting you a major height advantage during gunfights and more about genuine reinforcement of a location. This 1×1 structure can be deployed to provide some serious protection thanks to its metal walls and defensive tires on the outside that can make it tough for your opponents to push your location without getting bounced away.

Don’t miss everything else on Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.