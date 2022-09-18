Fortnite New Map Changes In Chapter 3 Season 4: New POIs, Landmarks, and More

Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is finally underway, and it’s sporting some pretty significant map changes to the ever-expanding battle royale. Most notably, a mysterious substance known as Chrome is taking over the map–and while that certainly sounds bad lore-wise, it’s also bringing with it some fresh gameplay elements. We’ll go into that and more in this breakdown of the biggest new additions to the map in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Fortnite Season 4 map changes
There are some new and altered places of interest (POI), some never-before-seen mechanics, and more to check out this season. Let’s take a look at the stuff you need to know.