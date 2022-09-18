Fortnite Vault Keys And Vaults Explained: Where To Find Keys And How To Open Vaults

If you’ve ever come across vaults in Fortnite, you’ve probably noticed they’ve historically required you and some friends to stand still and be scanned in order to access the goodies inside. Well, all of that has changed with the introduction of keys in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, which will now have to be collected before being able to open vaults. The vaults are stacked with much better loot this time around, but they’ll take some searching on your part. Here’s how to get vault keys in Fortnite, and then of course, how to use them, too.
Where to find keys in Fortnite
Fortnite keys are found as randomized loot, which can be good or bad. It means you won’t need to head to specific places and fight over these much sought-after keys, but it also means there’s no surefire way to find them in any round. We found our first key as floor loot near the suddenly barren Reality Tree. In any case, whenever you find a randomized key, you’ll be onto phase two: knowing what to do with it.