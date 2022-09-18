‘Friends’: How The Beatles Inspired the Theme Song ‘I’ll Be There for You’

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

However, it was no easy feat.

“Skloff got in the car to pick up their 5-year-old daughter and turned on the car radio,” Austerlitz wrote. “The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ came on the stereo and John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s euphoria captured the precise feeling that Skloff had while reading the script.”

Skloff kept the sound of 1960s pop music, including The Beatles and The Monkees, in his mind when he was writing the Friends opening theme. The “sunny” vocal tones of the early British Invasion inspired him for exactly the type of sound that he wanted to incorporate into the show. He described the feeling as “waking up on a Saturday morning with a smile on your face.”

According to Austerlitz, Skloff isn’t a lyricist, but he managed to put something together for the television show. He knew that the script was about friendship and being there for others. As a result, he came up with the chorus “I’ll be there for you,” which would also become the name of the song.

He wanted R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and 10,000 Maniacs’ Natalie Merchant to do a duo for the song, but they turned it down. They Might Be Giants also rejected the opportunity. However, Skloff still wanted an artist who could “channel” the energy of Lennon and McCartney. He ultimately decided to have The Rembrandts record the track.

The hand claps happened entirely by mistake

The Beatles playing on the FM dial helped inspire the sound for the Friends opening theme song. However, there were some elements that weren’t so intentional. The hand-clapping in “I’ll Be There for You” is one of the most recognizable parts of the opening, but it wasn’t originally supposed to be there.

According to Generation Friends, Skloff used processed drums to provide a drum fill in the song. After sending in the final version, he received a phone call asking him where the drum fill was. He responded, “Well, we have real drums now, so the drummer just did what felt natural in the moment.”

But, the credit sequence was already well under way by that point. Skloff worked with engineer Kerry Butler and someone in the studio suggested adding a series of hand claps. Skloff didn’t have any other ideas, so he went behind the microphone along with two assistants, who clapped along to the song.

