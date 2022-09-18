Categories
Business

‘Friends’: How The Beatles Inspired the Theme Song ‘I’ll Be There for You’

The Friends theme song “I’ll Be There for You” is one of the most recognizable ones in television history. However, it didn’t necessarily come together overnight. The idea for the song came about in a stroke of genius thanks to the events of one fateful afternoon. The Beatles had a part to play in inspiring the Friends theme song.

‘Friends’ theme song ‘I’ll Be There for You’ is iconic

'Friends' opening song, inspired by The Beatles. The Friends cast wearing sunglasses on the set of The Rembrandts music video set.
L-R: The Rembrandts, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

American pop rock duo The Rembrandts released the song “I’ll Be There for You” as an original track for Warner Bros. Television to use as the opening on the show. The theme depicts each of the Friends cast members dancing in and around the now-iconic fountain. The song ultimately enjoyed commercial success, largely thanks to the show. It topped the US Billboard Hot 100 Airplay for a total of eight weeks.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.