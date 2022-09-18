‘Friends’: How The Beatles Inspired the Theme Song ‘I’ll Be There for You’

The Friends theme song “I’ll Be There for You” is one of the most recognizable ones in television history. However, it didn’t necessarily come together overnight. The idea for the song came about in a stroke of genius thanks to the events of one fateful afternoon. The Beatles had a part to play in inspiring the Friends theme song.
‘Friends’ theme song ‘I’ll Be There for You’ is iconic
American pop rock duo The Rembrandts released the song “I’ll Be There for You” as an original track for Warner Bros. Television to use as the opening on the show. The theme depicts each of the Friends cast members dancing in and around the now-iconic fountain. The song ultimately enjoyed commercial success, largely thanks to the show. It topped the US Billboard Hot 100 Airplay for a total of eight weeks.
“I’ll Be There for You” further established itself as the Friends theme song with its own music video. It features the band playing their famous song, but the sitcom’s cast joins in on the fun. The song captures the notion of how friendship is the solution to hardship, perfectly capturing the essence of what the hit sitcom stands for. It turns out that The Beatles ultimately helped inspire the Friends theme song in a unique way.
The Beatles generated a creative spark in the ‘Friends’ theme song