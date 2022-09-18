Gen Z Cares About Environment & Sustainability, Give a Glimpse of Their Actions in Top 50 Solve for Tomorrow Entries



The GenZ have decided that they are going to be at the forefront of the Environment debate. Whether it’s about climate change, global warming, waste management or marine pollution, the youth not just wants to bring the world’s attention but also take charge and give solutions for the most pressing issues around environment.

Here are some solutions from five of top 50 teams who want to Solve for Tomorrow:

Team BENZ

Team Benz from Tamil Nadu are deriving a solution to plan urban forestry with the suggestion and recommendation of the right kind of plants and trees to be planted which ultimately leads to optimized way to manage gas levels in the air.

Sanyukta, Kavin, Vishruthi from Tamil Nadu feel that climate change is a problem that affects every country in the world. From 1990 to 2019, the total warming effect from greenhouse gases added by humans to the earths’ atmosphere has increased by 45 per cent.

“Our solution involves finding optimum locations for planning urban forestry and choosing tree species that can be grown in the soil found at that particular location. So we decided to use the Geographical Information System GIS to perform geospatial analysis on them to get the best results,” said tea, BENZ.

Team Potty

Kaushik and Sumanth and Aditya from Andhra Pradesh have want to Solve for Tomorrow in a way that they are able to give artificial life to plants and trees to connect nature emotionally with humans so that it can be saved and grown like other humans.

Their team Potty is looking for ways that help human beings relate to plants on a more equal footing, and hence, promote empathy.

“The motive of the project is to reduce the global warming on the planet. Our research has been published in various journals has been published proving that it is possible for plants to respond to warming of climate by releasing more aerosol particles,” said team Potty.



Team Incy Tech

Incy Tech is working on an alternative to solar panels that uses thermal energy from the sun, as opposed to light energy, to generate electricity. 22-year-old Sparsh from Bihar, with his two teammates is using an optics science converting the thermal energy into electrical energy that is more efficient and environment friendly.



Carboxy HITAM

Three friends from Telangana, Pawan, Giridhar and Yuvraj have plans to replace old methods of cleaning water in aqua farming with a new innovative and cost-efficient and natural way to clean the water bodies. They are using a novel, nature based approach that introduces Spirulina Algae into pond water, which purifies the pond naturally.



Team Water Upliftment without Using Electric Pump

A regular issue that arises with electric pumps is that they give improper supply of electricity quite often which rises problem of pump not working and the pump may also freeze at times. So, to save electricity and energy that is used in pumping water from underground tank to overhead tank through mechanically efficient mechanism, Sanchit and Onkar from Maharashtra want to uplift water without using an electric pump.

“Our technology would help everyone uplift water without using electric pumps, which will be invaluable in places where electric power is limited or sporadic,” said the team.