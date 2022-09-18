Gregory Rodrigues wins despite suffering gruesome injury at UFC 60

UFC star Gregory Rodrigues had to have his face stitched up after suffering a nasty injury against Chidi Njokuani on Saturday night. The Brazilian fighter was given a nasty gash in the first round but claimed an unlikely win in the second before receiving treatment.

Rodrigues and Njokuani contested the main event at UFC 60 in Las Vegas on Saturday evening. The writing looked to have been on the wall for the former when he was stunned by a blow that opened up a huge cut just above his eyes early in the contest.

But he rallied to overcome a game opponent with a TKO victory in the second round, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. The referee opted not to stop the contest as, although the injury leaked blood around the ring, it was not flowing freely.

For those not watching in Vegas or at home, pictures of Rodrigues’ cut quickly gained attention on social media with Njokuani certainly leaving his mark, even if he failed to get the win.

