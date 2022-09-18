Harvard Women’s Tennis Finishes Harvard Fall Classic with Multiple Winners – Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – It was a very successful weekend for Harvard women’s tennis as they came away with multiple winners in their first tournament of the season, hosting the Harvard Fall Classic. The Crimson faced off against players from five schools including Boston University, Boston College, University of North Texas, Providence College, and University of Rhode Island.

Notable Results

In the Pegula Doubles Draw, the duo of Rachel Arbitman and Mihaela Marculescu defeated Angel You and Charlotte Owensby 6-3 in an all-Crimson final.

In the Crimson singles A Flight final, the freshman, Charlotte Owensby , continued her strong debut weekend by defeating Alogo Piqueras from University of North Texas 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In the Black Singles B Flight, Harvard’s Holly Fischer defeated Navya Vadlamudi from Boston University 7-6 (7) 7-6 (10).

In the final of the White Singles C Flight, Olivia Halvorsen from North Texas defeated Harvard’s Iveta Daujotaite after Daujotaite retired. The pair had split sets when Daujotaite retired.

Another notable Crimson result was in the final of the Crimson Flight Singles A Flight Consolation Draw when Sophia Ho defeated North Texas’s Olivia Malm 7-6, 4-6, 10-7.

Up Next

The Crimson travel to Hanover, New Hampshire to compete at the ITA Northeast Regionals on Sept. 30 – Oct. 2.