Holly and Phillip blasted as fan sets up petition to have duo ‘axed’

“But instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

An ITV spokesperson also confirmed to Express.co.uk: “This Morning had press accreditation and like other media, Phillip and Holly were escorted to work from the press gallery by government staff. They did not file past The Queen’s coffin. They were there alongside a host of other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that will be broadcast on Tuesday’s show. Any allegations of improper behaviour are categorically untrue.”

Despite ITV’s statement, fans have been left outraged and many took to social media to share their thoughts.

Some This Morning fans have called for the presenters to be sacked, while others have threatened to “boycott” the programme.

One fan called Laura Harrison has taken it one step further and has set up a petition to have Holly and Phillip removed from screens permanently.