Households can save £336 on their energy bills





One of the nation’s leading retailers Currys is sharing practical advice for those looking to cost-proof their home amid the cost of living crisis. Families are currently dealing with a double whammy of soaring inflation and energy bills reaching record highs. While household bills are expected to be capped at £2,500 through the Government’s price guarantee next month, this will still be an increase from what families are already paying.

Originally, energy bills were expected to exceed £3,400 annually with Ofgem’s price cap increase. However, this is no longer the case following the Government’s most recent intervention but households are still being encouraged to prepare. With this in mind, Britons are looking for the best ways to save money in the short-term ahead of October’s bill hike. Currys, one of the UK’s biggest providers of electric and tech products, is sharing how households can beat the energy price rise next month. READ MORE: Entirely free way to save £195 a year on your energy bills – clever money saving hack

Six ways to save on your energy bills The company brokedown the six "tips and tricks" people should adopt to reduce their gas and electricity costs in the months ahead which could save families £336 annually. This included households choosing to "go eco" when using everyday appliances and equipment. Currys stated: "At Currys we will recycle your tech in-store or collect it from home when delivering larger appliances." Furthermore, the retailer is encouraging families to check energy efficient labels with highly rated products being able to save households up to £145 a year.

On top of this, households are being told to purchase the correct size product for their home and to install smart heating controls. Both these measures can make substantial savings for families down the line, according to Currys. The retailer is also emphasising the positives of people switching to LED bulbs and installing smart plugs. They added: "LED lights can help reduce the average person's carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40kg a year – the equivalent to driving a car 40 miles. Plus, consumers can save up to £9 per bulb per year

“Paired with an app, many smart plugs come with features that make lowering your energy consumption a piece of cake, such as automatic switch off, saving Brits money.” Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Matt Manning, Curry’s Group Carbon and Environment Manager, noted how new technology is helping homes save money during the energy crisis. Mr Manning explained: “We know that many of our customers across the UK will be deeply concerned about the increase in energy bills forecasted for 2022.

“We want to ensure everyone has access to amazing technology that will help them save money long term. “We’re making continued progress to ensure we are offering the best green products available, that will not only help consumers save money but will also help reduce their impact on the planet too. “Don’t forget, if you are planning to upgrade to a new smart thermostat, or a new eco-friendly washer-dryer, make sure to recycle your old tech. “At Currys we will recycle your tech in-store or collect it from home when delivering larger appliances.”