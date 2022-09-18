How to use Teleparty, a.k.a. Netflix Party

Teleparty (formerly Netflix Party) came into its own alongside the likes of Zoom cocktail hours, virtual museum tours, and same-day InstaCart deliveries during the first few months of the pandemic—and for good reason. The Teleparty watch party platform allows friends and family to feel as though they’re taking part in a group activity and bonding experience whether they be down the street from each other or oceans apart.

Netflix Party has grown and expanded over the past couple of years to make it even easier for friends to host long-distance viewing parties and movie screenings anywhere in the world; the platform is now compatible with almost every major streaming service, from Amazon Prime Video to Disney+. Curious to know more about how Teleparty and Netflix watch parties actually work? Here’s what you need to know in order to execute a great watch party for your friends and family from the comfort of your respective homes: What is a Netflix watch party? Teleparty—or Netflix Party—is a browser extension that works with Netflix and other streaming services, allowing you and your friends and family to watch a movie or binge a TV series at the exact same time, even if you’re oceans away from each other. The platform makes it easy to stay precisely in sync with everyone else in the party so no one will get to the plot twist or other spoilers before anyone else.

You can think of a Netflix watch party as the modern-day solution to hosting a screening party in person or the romantic notion of watching a movie with a long-distance loved one over the phone. The Teleparty extension also includes a separate chat function that allows you and your guests to share your live reactions, GIFs, and screenshots throughout the screening to further foster a sense of togetherness and connection. Although Netflix Party was originally created to service Netflix alone, the browser extension is now compatible with most major streaming services, including HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. How to use Netflix Party Creating a successful Netflix Party on Teleparty is super easy. In fact—the hardest part is probably going to be scheduling a time that suits all your friends and family and the various time zones you’re trying to accommodate!