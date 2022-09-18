iHeartMedia Expands Metaverse Presence – ‘iHeartLand’ in Roblox

Photo Credit: iHeartMedia Photo Credit: iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is debuting ‘iHeartLand’ inside Roblox, creating a go-to destination in the metaverse.

iHeartLand is a place for gaming, live events, and never-ending entertainment backed by music and some of the most popular talents in the world. Roblox users can become music tycoons by collecting sound energy throughout iHeartLand to power their own customized music studio s well as unlock upgrades, fan experiences, and rewards.

“We’re always looking for more ways to connect with our audience and provide the kind of unique experiences only iHeartMedia can offer, and we’re thrilled to expand our footprint in the metaverse by opening iHeartLand on Roblox,” says Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio group. “Our scale and reach across all forms of entertainment give iHeart an elite position to bring the hottest artists, freshest music and biggest podcasts to Roblox. iHeartLand on Roblox is set to blow all expectations away.”

To celebrate the launch, iHeartLand’s State Farm Park hosted singer-songwriter Lauv, performing new songs from his album, All 4 Nothing. Fans could walk on the red carpet and take selfies with his NPC inside the park. That kick-off concert is just the first of events planned for iHeartLand, though. On October 7 it will host Charlie Puth, where new music will be performed for the first time in celebration of his upcoming album, CHARLIE.

State Farm park, the epicenter of iHeartLand, will host a total o 20 can’t-miss events in the next year. In addition to Lauv and Charlie Puth, The Trap Nerds will also join the lineup for a special podcast event later this year.

“I’m so excited to be the first artist to perform at iHeartLand’s State Farm Park on Roblox and can’t wait to share this unique experience with my fans,” added Lauv. “It’s my fist concert in the metaverse so hope you all enjoy it as much as I did performing.”