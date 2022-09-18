Categories
Entertainment

Is ‘The Originals’ Leaving Netflix in 2022?


Lots of shows are leaving Netflix and headed to other streaming services. The recent sale of The CW to Nexstar, per The Hollywood Reporter, did little to change that as both Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery sought to bolster their own streaming services with larger libraries of content.

'The Originals' cast smiling
‘The Originals’ cast | Smallz+Raskind/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images

The Originals ended in 2018 after five seasons, and it features a family of vampires looking to reclaim their lost empire. The second spinoff of The Vampire Diaries, called Legacies, was canceled in April 2022 ahead of the network’s sale. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.