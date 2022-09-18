Categories
James May sparks concern after crashing into wall at high speed


Fans have also taken to Twitter to share their concern about James, with Charles Masefield tweeting: “That car crash made me shudder just watching it. I hope you’re fully recovered.”

“That James May crash was horrible,” Alex wrote as user @JustifyR_ added: “Watching @MrJamesMay crash the Evo hurt me, more than it hurt his ribs.”

Alison penned: “Absolutely brilliant new episode of GT, laughed so much my ribs hurt too !, Mr May so glad you managed to continue after crash.”

“That crash took a year off my life man,” Cody Baker went on to say.

The Grand Tour is available to watch on Amazon Prime.





