For context, earlier this week both Antoni and JVN started posting on social media about becoming “partners” — with Antoni writing, “Some personal news ❤️ after years of joking about it, we’re finally together. Here’s to giving things a shot 🙂 More tomorrow.”
“We’re finally together ❤️ Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us 🏳️🌈,” JVN added on their Instagram.
Even the joint joke-couples account for JVN and Antoni posted, “And to think it all started as a joke. Happy to report that we’re finally together as partners — for real this time 🙂 More tomorrow.”
While there were some raised eyebrows over whether the partnership was as romantic as implied, any speculation was confirmed when JVN and Antoni posted the un-cropped versions of the pics — revealing them to be promo images for their new pet meal mix-ins company, Yummers.
From the jump, JVN added in the comments, “Hope you’re not too heartbroken we were being clever lil’ bebes to announce this baby we’ve been working on for years now!”
And others, with genuine upset:
As negative responses began to roll in, they responded to one now-deleted comment by saying, “[We] wanted to create some fun, splashy buzz around it. I’m happily married and figured most people would get the joke.”
They further tweeted, “Seeing folx be mad about two queer people making a joke to launch a biz are the same critics who have nothing to say about queer issues impacting queer people. Don’t say trans bills, the overturning of Dobbs, the threat to marriage equality… but yes be mad about pet food.”
Which prompted further discussion:
Antoni has yet to respond.
