Joyce Jean (Hamblin) Rohde – Waverly – Mix 94.7 KMCH

Joyce Jean (Hamblin) Rohde, age 92, of Waverly, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away at Bartel’s Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Joyce was born February 11, 1930, on her parent’s farm in Milo Township in Delaware County, Iowa, the daughter of Harl and Merna (Mangold) Hamblin. She was baptized at Golden Prairie Church in rural Ryan and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Manchester. Joyce was raised and educated in the Delaware County area. She attended the

Portable School, Milo #6 and graduated from Manchester High School in 1947 and Iowa State Teacher’s College, receiving her teaching

certificate in 1949. She taught 3 rd grade in Clarence and Coggon until her marriage to Rev. John Rohde.

Joyce and John were married on June 12, 1953, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester. They were blessed to be married for 57 years and had 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Throughout their marriage they lived in several communities where John served as an ELCA pastor: Ramona, S.D., Merrill, Dubuque, New Hampton, Lakewood, Hampton and Ryan, Iowa, before retiring in Manchester. Joyce was an integral part of John’s ministry, naturally embracing her role as a pastor’s wife showing kindness, generosity,

and hospitality to all. She led bible studies and adult Sunday school, was involved in the Lutheran Women’s groups, and even filled in preaching a few times. At the time of her death, she was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the Peace Lutheran Women’s Group of Ryan, where she had been active in worship and activities until her health declined and she moved to the Bartels Lutheran Home.

Besides her role as a pastor’s wife, Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, growing flowers, crocheting baby blankets, making quilts and sewing for herself and her 5 girls growing up. She was an avid reader, enjoyed being part of community groups like Questers and Tourist Club, horse races, visits that included her family’s pet cats and dogs and going on family vacations all over the United States. She was devoted to the Portable Cemetery Association being the president for many years. She was particularly

passionate about genealogy, doing research not only on her family history but for others around the United States as part of the Delaware County Genealogy Society. She had a collection of 136 binders on her family research. Her family will fondly remember all the cooking and baking she did over the years always making everyone’s favorites. She was a quintessential pie maker. Joyce never met a stranger and will be remembered for the love she gave her family, friends and the church.

Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Rachel (Chris) Gilchrist of Woodbury, Minnesota, Rebecca (David) Hannah of Hampton, Rosemary (Jan) Rohde Ziskovsky of Millsboro, Delaware, Ruth Anderson of Hoover, Alabama, and Eliza (Doug) Boots of Waverly; daughter-in law, Beverley Rohde of Barrington, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Sarah (Quinn) Showalter, Jennifer (Josh) Shaw, Brian (Valerie) Hannah, Drew (Melanie-fiancé) Hannah, Emma (Ben) Ellison, Hannah Rohde-Frank, Aaron Anderson, Elisha (Josh) Hester, Kirstin

Anderson, Claire (Tim-fiancé) Boots, and Ellis Boots; 12 great-grandchildren, Will, Graham, Amelia Showalter, Mason and Tyler Shaw, Harley, Lily, and Maddy Hannah, Sammy and Charlotte Ellison, Johnie Grace and Jack Hester; her siblings, Edna (Gerald) Gilstad of Niantic, Connecticut, Flo (Dean) Strief of Cleves, Ohio, and Harl M. “Rick” (Debbie) Hamblin of Ankeny, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pastor John M. Rohde; her son, Jonathan Rohde; mother- and father-in-law;

grandparents and cousins. The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Home in Waverly, Iowa, and Cedar Valley Hospice of

Waterloo, Iowa, for the kind and compassionate care they provided to Joyce. Memorials may be given to the Portable Cemetery Association and ELCA World Hunger.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Ryan, Iowa, with Lay Minister Chris

Anderson officiating.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also

call one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.

Interment: Joyce will be buried at the Portable Cemetery adjacent to the Hamblin family farm where she was born and raised, near

Manchester, Iowa.