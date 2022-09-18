Lady Louise pays special tribute to Queen with unique accessory

Fashion director Venetia Scott has called the accessory “fuss-free” and a “foolproof” way of “adorning an outfit”.

“It’s just a detail which I forget is even there,” she remarked. “It’s funny how people pierce their ears to have more places for jewellery, but they don’t use their hair more to embellish.”

The female royals all wore headbands last night, but with different outfits.

Zara matched her Bee Smith Millinery headband with a long-sleeved coat by British luxury brand Jane Atelier, called the Opera Midi Dress in Black, which she hasn’t been seen wearing before.