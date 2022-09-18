Letter: Can meme mania survive higher rates environment?

Duncan Wales spent years working under Lord Spencer, one of the Square Mile’s most successful entrepreneurs. It’s heartening to see the former spearheading a new effort to distribute independent and untied research (“Some data points on meme stock mania”, Letters, September 2).

Mifid II was essentially the death knell for the private investor, and even for the institutional investor. The misguided theory that paying for research would lower bid-offer costs has had disastrous consequences.

Investors instead have found themselves flying blind as stockbrokers have either discontinued research coverage or just do not make it available.

The publication of research, or “democratisation” as Wales describes it in his letter, is essential if the current capital-raising process is to survive. Whether this mania persists in a rising rate environment and returns in other asset classes become relatively more attractive is an important point.

Stephen Butcher

Hambleton, Rutland, UK