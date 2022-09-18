Matt Smith Answered Which Members Of The Royal Family Watched “The Crown”

Matt Smith spilled alllll the tea on what various members of the royal family thought of his portrayal of Prince Phillip in the early seasons of The Crown.
However, his role as Prince Phillip got him one apparent fan: Prince Harry. “I met Harry once at the polo, which sounds a bit grand, but it wasn’t that grand,” Matt continued, explaining how Harry cam up to him and shook his hand. “He walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad.’”
“He watched the show,” Matt added. “I can’t claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then.”
As for the big cheese, he added, “I heard the Queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night, apparently — and I know Philip definitely didn’t.”
The intel on Philip came from a friend who attended a dinner with the royal. “By the end of the meal he was like, ‘Philip I have to ask, have you watched The Crown?” Matt explained. “Apparently, he turned round to him and went, ‘Don’t be ridiculous.'”
