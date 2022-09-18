Men’s Tennis Picks Up Seven Wins On Final Day Of Knoxville Showdown – University of North Carolina Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TENN.—The University of North Carolina men’s tennis team completed its stay at the Knoxville Showdown, picking up five singles wins and two doubles victories to post its best day of the three-day weekend.
Tar Heels Karl Poling, ranked No. 107 in the nation, Chris Li, Benjamin Kittay, Peter Murphy and No. 43 Ryan Seggerman all won their singles matches in action against players from Middle Tennessee State.
In doubles action, Li and Poling won their match for the second day in a row, while Seggerman and Kittay teamed to win their match as well.
Carolina will return to action on Sunday and Monday Sept. 25 and 26 at the Charleston Challenger in Daniel Island, S.C.
Sunday’s Results
Shunsuke Mitsui/Tomas Rodriguez (Tenn.) def. Nic Meister/Kenta Miyoshi (Illinois) 6-1
Emile Hudd/Kent Hunter (Tenn.) def. Oliver Okonkwo/Mathis Debru (Illinois) 6-2
Oskar Brostrom Poulsen/Ondrej Horak (MTSU) def. Logan Zapp/Peter Murphy (UNC) 6-3
Chris Li/Karl Poling (UNC) def. Pavel Motl/Marcel Kamrowski (MTSU) 6-2
Ryan Seggerman/Benjamin Kittay (UNC) def. Francisco Rocha/Shu Matsuoka (MTSU) 6-3
Singles Matches
#107 Karl Poling (UNC) def. Pavel Motl (MTSU) 6-1, 6-1
Kenta Miyoshi (Illinois) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (Tenn.) 6-3, 6-3
Chris Li (UNC) def. Shu Matsuoka (MTSU) 6-3, 6-4
Oskar Brostrom Poulsen (MTSU) def. Logan Zapp (UNC) 6-3, 6-3
Benjamin Kittay (UNC) def. Ondrej Horak (MTSU) 6-1, 6-2
Peter Murphy (UNC) def. Marcel Kamrowski (MTSU) 6-0, 7-6(3)
Mathis Debru (Illinois) def. Boris Kozlov (Tenn.) 6-3, 7-6(4)
#43 Ryan Seggerman (UNC) def. #61 Francisco Rocha (MTSU) 7-6(7), 6-7(4), 6-2
Nic Meister (Illinois) def. Angel Diaz (Tenn.) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(6)
Saturday’s Results
#7 Emile Hudd/Shunsuke Mitsui (Tenn.) def. Benjamin Kittay/Ryan Seggerman (UNC) 7-5
Kent Hunter/Tomas Rodriguez (Tenn.) def. Peter Murphy/Logan Zapp (UNC) 6-4
Chris Li/Karl Poling (UNC) def. Blaise Bicknell/Boris Kozlov (Tenn.) 6-4
Singles Matches
#43 Ryan Seggerman (UNC) def. #115 Blaise Bicknell (Tenn.) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5
#82 Shunsuke Mitsui (Tenn.) def. Logan Zapp (UNC) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
#94 Kent Hunter (Tenn.) def. Peter Murphy (UNC) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Boris Kozlov (Tenn.) def. #107 Karl Poling (UNC) 6-1, 6-1
Angel Diaz (Tenn.) def. Benjamin Kittay (UNC) 6-2, 6-3
Chris Li (UNC) def. Tomas Rodriguez (Tenn.) 6-3, 6-7(0), 3-6
Gabriele Brancatelli (Tenn.) def. Mark Dillon (UNC) 6-1, 6-1
Friday’s Results
Doubles Matches
Nic Meister/Kenta Miyoshi (Illinois) def. Marcel Kamrowski /Ondrej Horak (MTSU) 6-1
Mathis Debru/Oliver Okonkwo (Illinois) def. Hugo Hashimoto/Ishaan Ravichander (Columbia) 6- 3
Ryan Seggerman/Benjamin Kittay (North Carolina) def. Theo Winegar/Max Westphal (Columbia) 6-3
Logan Zapp/Peter Murphy (North Carolina) def. Roko Horvat/Henry Ruger (Columbia) 6-3
Michael Zheng/Alex Kotzen (Columbia) def. Karl Poling/Chris Li (North Carolina) 7-5
Singles Matches
Nic Meister (Illinois) def. Shu Matsuoka (MTSU) 6-1, 6-1
Mathis Debru (Illinois) def. Mark Dillon (North Carolina) 6-2, 6-2
Ryan Seggerman (North Carolina) def. Alex Kotzen (Columbia) 7-6(5), 6-1
Peter Murphy (North Carolina) def. Hugo Hashimoto (Columbia) 7-6(2), 6-2
Benjamin Kittay (North Carolina) def. Ishaan Ravichander (Columbia) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
Henry Ruger (Columbia) def. Chris Li (North Carolina) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Michael Zheng (Columbia) def. Logan Zapp (North Carolina) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3)
Roko Horvat (Columbia) def. Karl Poling (North Carolina) 6-1, 6-1
Theo Winegar (Columbia) def. Kenta Miyoshi IIllinois) 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(4)
