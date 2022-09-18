Men’s Tennis Picks Up Seven Wins On Final Day Of Knoxville Showdown – University of North Carolina Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TENN.—The University of North Carolina men’s tennis team completed its stay at the Knoxville Showdown, picking up five singles wins and two doubles victories to post its best day of the three-day weekend.

Tar Heels Karl Poling , ranked No. 107 in the nation, Chris Li , Benjamin Kittay , Peter Murphy and No. 43 Ryan Seggerman all won their singles matches in action against players from Middle Tennessee State.

In doubles action, Li and Poling won their match for the second day in a row, while Seggerman and Kittay teamed to win their match as well.

Carolina will return to action on Sunday and Monday Sept. 25 and 26 at the Charleston Challenger in Daniel Island, S.C.

Sunday’s Results

Saturday’s Results

Friday’s Results

Doubles Matches

Nic Meister/Kenta Miyoshi (Illinois) def. Marcel Kamrowski /Ondrej Horak (MTSU) 6-1

Mathis Debru/Oliver Okonkwo (Illinois) def. Hugo Hashimoto/Ishaan Ravichander (Columbia) 6- 3

Ryan Seggerman / Benjamin Kittay (North Carolina) def. Theo Winegar/Max Westphal (Columbia) 6-3

Logan Zapp / Peter Murphy (North Carolina) def. Roko Horvat/Henry Ruger (Columbia) 6-3

Michael Zheng/Alex Kotzen (Columbia) def. Karl Poling / Chris Li (North Carolina) 7-5