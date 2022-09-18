NCIS Hawaii season 2 release time: When is the new series out?

NCIS Hawaii is the third spin-off to come from the NCIS mothership and already, it has won itself a legion of fans. So much so that CBS quickly renewed the police procedural for a second outing, not too long after its debut series came to an end. Thankfully, the wait is almost over as NCIS Hawaii will be back for even more exciting episodes.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from NCIS Hawaii.

NCIS New Orleans was unexpectedly cancelled at the beginning of 2021 but in its wake was talk of a new spin-off, NCIS Hawaii.

The good news was confirmed a few weeks later and the island state-set drama made its debut in September.

Fans were introduced to the franchise’s first-ever leading female agent Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) as well as to the rest of the new team.

The main cast from the first outing is all returning for the second season which is going to have a very special premiere.

