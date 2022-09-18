NCIS Hawaii season 2 release time: When is the new series out?

NCIS Hawaii is the third spin-off to come from the NCIS mothership and already, it has won itself a legion of fans. So much so that CBS quickly renewed the police procedural for a second outing, not too long after its debut series came to an end. Thankfully, the wait is almost over as NCIS Hawaii will be back for even more exciting episodes.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from NCIS Hawaii.
NCIS New Orleans was unexpectedly cancelled at the beginning of 2021 but in its wake was talk of a new spin-off, NCIS Hawaii.
The good news was confirmed a few weeks later and the island state-set drama made its debut in September.
Fans were introduced to the franchise’s first-ever leading female agent Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) as well as to the rest of the new team.
The main cast from the first outing is all returning for the second season which is going to have a very special premiere.
READ MORE: Lady C rips into Sussex’s ‘dog and pony show’ after appearance
At the end of season 19, Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) was being framed for murder.
He went on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo) and his colleagues were eager to clear his name.
With Jane and computer specialist Ernie Malick’s (Jason Antoon) assistance, are they going to be able to find out who’s really responsible?
This isn’t the first time the two teams will be seen onscreen together either.
In NCIS Hawaii season one, fans discovered that Jane and Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) already know each other.
They had worked together on a case years prior and in March last year, Jane informed him that a new lead had been discovered.
He travelled to Hawaii alongside Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) to find out more.
Viewers should also expect to see more from their favourite on-off couple in the spin-off.
FBI’s Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-bustami) had a turbulent time in the first season.
Whistler didn’t technically break up with an ex-girlfriend after moving to Hawaii which led to her splitting up with Lucy.
But in a touching moment in the series finale, Whistler serenaded her love in front of everyone and they passionately kissed to seal their reunion.
NCIS Hawaii season 2 premieres on Monday, September 19, on CBS in the USA. A UK release date hasn’t been announced.
Source link