New Mexico Environment Department To Host Community Engagement Meeting And Open House Sept. 23 In Los Alamos

NMED NEWS RELEASE

The New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Department of Energy (DOE) Oversight Bureau invites members of the public to an open house and community engagement meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Los Alamos Oversight Section Office at 1183 Diamond Drive, Suite B in Los Alamos.

All interested members of the public are encouraged to attend and learn more about what NMED’s DOE Oversight Bureau does for the Los Alamos community and surrounding areas.

NMED’s DOE Oversight Bureau closely monitors the environment within and around U.S. DOE facilities in New Mexico to confirm U.S. DOE environmental results and inform surrounding communities.

“Conducting independent oversight of the environmental data around Los Alamos provides assurance to nearby communities,” said Resource Protection Division Acting Director Chris Catechis. “I encourage the public to join us at this event to learn more about the important work that we are doing at the Los Alamos Oversight Section Office.”

The format for the Open House will consist of several demonstration and information areas throughout the Los Alamos Oversight Section Office. Staff will be stationed at these areas to present relevant topics and answer questions related to NMED’s oversight activities at Los Alamos National Laboratories within the DOE Oversight Bureau’s purview.

To submit questions ahead of time and/or to request interpretation services or other assistance, contact NMED DOE Oversight Bureau Chief Beau Masse at 505-331-3665 or beau.masse@state.nm.us. Participants may also ask questions during the meeting and do not need to be submitted prior.

WHAT: Open House and Community Engagement Meeting

WHEN: Friday, September 23, 2022, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: NMED DOE Oversight Bureau, Los Alamos Oversight Section Office

1183 Diamond Drive, Suite B

Los Alamos, NM 87544

