Ozzy Osbourne Names The Band He Listens To Every Single Day

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he still enjoys the Beatles‘ music, and their records take him back to his earlier years.

Ozzy Osbourne continues to produce despite his age and, not only that, he gives us the wisdom of his musical experience with new interviews. The Prince of Darkness has been dealing with many health problems since the beginning of this year, and against all odds, he made his fans happy by releasing a new solo album this month.

Ozzy’s recent studio album ‘Patient Number 9’ came out on September 9, 2022, featuring names like Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi, and Eric Clapton. The album also included the final piece, ‘Darkside Blues,’ released as a Japanese bonus track in the previous record. Furthermore, the song was a tribute to the Beatles, along with the singer’s 2001 song ‘Dreamer,’ again inspired by the Fab Four.

In a recent interview, Osbourne pointed out that he still listens to the Beatles every single day. The vocalist stated that in the previous days, he listened to the band’s ‘With the Beatles,’ which was his first Beatles LP, and it gave him a nostalgic moment. He mentioned that hearing this 1963 record made him feel like a kid who dressed in the Beatles’ clothes and wigs.

Ozzy Osbourne said the following about the Beatles:

“I put ‘With the Beatles’ on the other day. It took me back. I was like a kid at school in f*cking Beatle boots, Beatle suit, Beatle wigs. The f*cking wigs were great.”

A month before ‘Patient Number 9’ was released, Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise guest appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. During the show, he performed Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid,’ reuniting with his former bandmate Tony Iommi.