Piers Morgan blasts Celtic fans who hijacked Queen’s minute’s applause

Broadcaster Piers Morgan has hit out at “heartless” Celtic fans for their anti-monarchy banner and chants during their 2-0 defeat to St Mirren on Sunday. Hoops supporters hijacked the minute’s applause for Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away, and previously were charged by UEFA for the banner they held up in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The minute of silence held at Premier League games this weekend was scrapped in favour of a minute of applause at St Mirren Park, as there were concerns regarding whether fans would respect the silence but chants of ‘If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands’ rang around the stadium over the applause.

A banner with the same message was held up, which forced Sky Sports to apologise. “Apologies if you were offended by anything you might have heard,” commentator Ian Crocker said. “Most people showed respect, some did not.”

A minute of silence was well-observed between Arsenal and Brentford fans on the same day, as Morgan took to social media to slam Celtic fans. “Magnificent applause at Brentford/Arsenal on 70th minute for the Queen, and stirring spontaneous singing of National Anthem,” Morgan tweeted. “What a contrast to the heartless Celtic fans that chose to mock & taunt a 96yr-old woman who loved Scotland so much.”

