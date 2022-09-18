Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage At His Concert And Was Taken Off By Medics

You know Post Malone. He’s behind some of the biggest recents hits like “Circles,” “Rockstar,” “Better Now,” and more.
Well last night, while performing on his Twelve Carat Tour in St. Louis, the singer took a nasty fall.
He soon after waved down medics, who then ushered him off stage.
After 15 minutes, Post came out and apologized to the crowd, according to Stereogum. “St. Louis, I’m so fucking sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentleman,” he said.
“I promise next time I come around, I won’t fucking wreck y’alls night, I’m sorry for that. That being said, fuck. That being said, I want to thank you for your patience and I’m sorry,” he said.
“There was a big-ass hole in the middle of the stage that I busted my ass on,” he continued.
“I want to say thank you to everybody for hanging in there and thank you to everybody for. I got the best fucking fans in the world.”
Wishing you a great show tonight and a speedy recovery, Post!
