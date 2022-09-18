Queen Rania of Jordan arrives for state reception – pictures

She told the news channel how the late monaarch had the ability to “make you feel you are the most important person in the room”.

Queen Rania also said how Queen Elizabeth was “elegant” not just in her appearance but also “the way she lived her life” and “conducted herself”.

Queen Rania, was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, became royalty when she wed the Jordanian King Abdullah II back in 1993.

Jordan and the UK have close ties, and share a warm relationship, with King Charles III having been friends with successive generations of Jordanian rulers.

