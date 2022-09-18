Roberto De Zerbi appointed Brighton head coach on four-year deal

Brighton have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach on a four-year deal.

The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo before leaving for Shakhtar.

De Zebri met chairman Tony Bloom, chief executive Paul Barber and David Weir in London earlier this week and flew to Brighton on Friday before watching a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Amex on Saturday.

Brighton were looking for a new manager after Graham Potter left for Chelsea earlier this month.

Chairman Tony Bloom said: “I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach. Roberto’s teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly.”

Technical director David Weir said, “Roberto has shown his undoubted ability with his work in Italy and Ukraine, and what he achieved at Sassuolo certainly stands out.

“In his short spell with Shakhtar he enjoyed further success, leading the club to cup success and topping the Ukrainian league before the war brought an abrupt halt to his time there.

“We are delighted to welcome Roberto and we look forward to introducing him to our squad as well as providing all the support he needs to introduce his coaching philosophy and help the players continue their brilliant start to the season.”

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

