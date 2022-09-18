Starbucks to enter Metaverse with loyalty program ‘Odyssey’: Best Media Info

International coffee chain, Starbucks is all set to officially enter the Metaverse with ‘Starbucks Odyssey’- which is going to launch later this year.

According to the coffee chain, with Starbucks Odyssey, its Reward program members as well as its partners (employees) can buy and trade digital collectibles/NFTs on the platform.

With this, Starbucks will join the list of retail brands like Nike, Gucci, Wendy’s, Taco Bell and McDonald’s that have entered the Metaverse recently.

According to Brady Brewer, Starbucks Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, they are entering the Web3 space differently than any other brand. “Starbucks Odyssey will transcend the foundational benefits that our Starbucks Rewards members have come to love, and unlock digital, physical and experiential benefits that are uniquely Starbucks.”

“Our vision is to create a place where our digital community can come together over coffee, engage in immersive experiences, and celebrate the heritage and future of Starbucks,” said Brewer in a statement.

“Starbucks has always served as the Third Place, a place between home and work where you feel the warmth of connection over coffee, community and belonging. The Starbucks Odyssey experience will extend the Third Place connection to the digital world,” he added.

According to Brewer, Starbucks Odyssey will be an extension of the Starbucks loyalty program that people access by adding their credentials.

Starbucks Odyssey will also have interactive games, which will enable users to collect digital badges, which will also be assigned on point-based values on their rarity. “The badges can be traded on the blockchain (cointelegraph) to unlock benefits like a virtual espresso martini-making class, access to exclusive merchandise or invitations to events at Starbucks Roasteries and even international vacations, like a trip to the Starbucks coffee farm in Costa Rica,” the statement said.

As per it, all stamps will feature iconic Starbucks artwork co-created with Starbucks partners as well as outside artists – giving members and partners access to these treasured assets for the first time. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of limited-edition stamps will be donated to support causes that matter to Starbucks partners and Starbucks Rewards members.

