State Grant Awarded to Norwegian Township to Improve to Two Parks

State grants awards will fund improvements to Marlin Park and Seltzer Park in Norwegian Township, according to Senator David G. Argall (R-29) and Rep. Joe Kerwin (R-125).

“Having safe and up to date parks is not just a huge boost for children and parents, but also these communities as a whole,” said Senator Argall. “I’m thankful the General Assembly was able to work in a bipartisan manner during this year’s budget to provide more money for projects like these.”

“Parents want to take their children to locations that are fun, inviting and most of all safe,” said Rep. Kerwin. “Investing in our parks and recreational areas gives families the opportunity to make lasting memories while enjoying what the community has to offer. This is something that reaches across the aisle, and I’m glad that we were able to make this funding happen.”

Norwegian Township was awarded $202,800 to make improvements to two local parks. At both Marlin Park and Seltzer Park, this grant will fund the renovation of the basketball courts, the installation of new play equipment, and the building of new walkways and parking areas.