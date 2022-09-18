Supermarket opening hours – full list of every shop open tomorrow

Marks & Spencer

The majority of Marks & Spencer stores will be closed on the bank holiday Monday, but some stores will remain open.

A statement on the M&S website reads: “Due to the millions of expected mourners travelling on the day we will have a small number of stores open in the London and Windsor area to support those paying their respects to buy food and refreshments.

“These stores will close by 10.30am and remain closed for the rest of the day, except for the four stores closest to Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel, Windsor, which will reopen after the funeral service.”

M&S stores run by franchise partners in travel hubs and public service locations, including hospitals, are expected to stay open on the bank holiday.