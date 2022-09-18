The Bold And The Beautiful Relationship Timeline: Brooke And Bill

In 2012, Brooke fell into a “no Forrester zone” when she fell for her then-brother-in-law Bill, even though he was married to Brooke’s sister, Katie (portrayed by five-time Emmy winner Heather Tom), at the time. Why would Brooke betray her sister? Because Katie asked her sister for a favor. Suffering from postpartum depression, Katie was convinced that her heart condition had gotten worse and she was dying. She asked Brooke to help Bill raise their newborn son, Will (per Soap Central).

Brooke did more than that; she fell in love with her sister’s husband. The couple did try to do the right thing and Dollar Bill, although a notorious bad boy (per Soaps.com), was never unfaithful to his wife. When Katie returned, now in much better state of mind, Brooke and Bill ended their relationship. That didn’t last long, however, and soon Katie caught them in bed together and divorced Bill. Ironically, Bill was in Brooke’s bed because they had just been in a car crash. It wasn’t until after Katie returned her wedding ring that Bill consummated his relationship with Brooke (per Showbiz Cheat Sheet).