The Queen used three-step formula for royal fashion ‘perfection’

Long before Princess Diana, Kate, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex burst onto the royal scene, the late Queen Elizabeth II was the nation’s royal fashionista. As the nation mourns the loss of the Queen at the age of 96, she will always be remembered for how her “bright and beautiful” outfits brought “positivity to the nation”, according to a style expert.

Step one: Colour-blocking for impact

The Queen’s fashion was rooted in three constants, the first being her love of bright, bold colours.

SilkFred’s Head Stylist, Megan Watkins, said explained: “The Queen would usually opt for one bright colour and ensure her whole look centralised around this, often preferring a structured jacket and skirt combination in a matching shade with a complimentary shoe.

“It is fair to say that the Queen paved the way for colour-blocking, inspiring many of us to try the style ourselves.”

Ms Watkins added that the Queen embraced bright colours others may have “shied away from”, whether it be “royal blue or buttercup yellow”.

The next generation of royals have followed the Queen’s lead in this regard, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Princess of Wales often dressing in one striking colour from top-to-toe.

