UIndy Tennis Wraps Day Two of ITAs – UIndy Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – Day two of the ITA DII Midwest Regional Championships is complete, and the Greyhounds once again stay perfect through doubles action.

In the A draw, Louis Picaud and Matthieu Derache took a tight 9-8 quarterfinals match win to move onto the semis. Tom Zeuch and Edgar Destouet combined for a solid 9-7 win in the quarterfinals. The B doubles also saw August Ehrnrooth and Thomas Mathis advance through the quarter and semifinals with a chance for the B draw doubles championship on Monday.

Singles action in the A draw did not favor the Greyhounds on Sunday as Destouet saw his tournament run end in the round of 16, 6-2, 7-6. Zeuch found himself the lone Hound in the A draw with a win in the third round 6-2, 6-1. He fought tooth and nail in the quarterfinals grabbing set one 7-5. He went on to drop set two 6-2 and would lose the final set 11-9.

In the B singles draw Ehrnrooth made his way through the third round with a 6-2, 6-4 straight sets win. He followed that up hours later with another straight sets win in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 7-5. Pedro Franca joined him on the win train in the B draw with a dominate performance in the round of 16, claiming victory 6-2, 6-0. He then battled hard in the quarterfinals winning matching 7-5 sets to send him to the semis.

UP NEXT

Midwest Champions will be chosen in the indoor facility of the UIndy Tennis Center as the remainder of the ITA DII Midwest Regional Championships moves to an alternative site due to inclement weather.

DAY 1

The conditions were perfect for the ITA DII Midwest Regional and UIndy tennis took full advantage, capturing a perfect day in doubles while having a plethora of Greyhounds advance to the second and third rounds of singles play.

The action started with doubles at 8 a.m. across the three sites, and there could not have been a better start for the Greyhounds. The A draw saw the pairing of Tom Zeuch and Edgar Destouet dominate as they had last year, advancing with an 8-2 win. Louis Picaud and Matthieu Derache advanced as well, winning 6-2. In B draw doubles the pairings of newcomers in August Ehrnrooth and Thomas Mathis as well as the experience of Pedro Franca and Jason Gerweck kept the Greyhounds perfect on day one of doubles.

The highlights of the A draw for singles came in the from of a fresh and energized Zeuch and a hungry Destouet as they dominated their two matches of day one. Zeuch took his first match 6-2, 6-2 and kept that rolling into the round of 32 with a 6-2, 6-0 victory. Destouet took no time to vanquish his first opponent, winning 6-0, 6-3. He was challenged in set one of his second match winning 7-5 but locked it down set two 6-3.

There were also milestones for aplenty in the A and B draws of singles. Mathis. Picard and Ehrnrooth all picked up their first singles wins as Greyhounds with wins in round of 64. Mathis