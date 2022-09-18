Vereen, Odom named to National Register of Women in American History

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two Moultrie women have been named to the National Register of Women in American History.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution established the register to recognize women who have made significant intellectual, educational, historical, social, religious, political, scientific, or cultural contributions on the local, state or national level.

The John Benning Chapter NSDAR, based in Moultrie, nominated Ellen McNeill Vereen and Ellen Payne Odom to the register, and their acceptance was announced at separate events this month.

“Ellen McNeill came to Moultrie in 1889 with her parents and was an organizing member of the First Presbyterian Church,” the DAR chapter said in a press release. “She taught school for 10 years before marrying W.C. Vereen, widower of her sister Mary. Mrs. Vereen was a leader in the missionary society of the Presbyterian Church, giving generously to education and providing many scholarships to girls. The church’s education building was named in her honor.”

Vereen helped organize John Benning Chapter NSDAR in 1910, serving as organizing chapter regent. She served as Georgia State Society DAR First and Second Vice-Regent in addition to several state chairmanships. A NSDAR scholarship was established in her name in 1930.

Her acceptance to the National Register of Women in American History was announced at the September meeting of the John Benning Chapter. Present for the recognition were Vereen’s great-granddaughters, Ellen McNeill Vereen Rumble and Suzanne Vereen and her great-great-granddaughter, Lisa Vereen Zeanah.

The inclusion of Ellen Payne Odom on the national register was announced at the September meeting of the Odom Genealogy Library Board of Directors.

A native of Alabama, Ellen Payne moved to Colquitt County in 1933 to teach Romance languages at Norman College, the DAR chapter said. She married James Malcolm (Jim Mack) Odom and they lived on the farm his family settled in 1887. They were both educators and raised Polled Hereford cattle.

“Mrs. Odom contributed 50 years of tireless service as a volunteer leader with the 4-H Club locally and statewide,” the DAR chapter said.

An avid genealogist, Odom was active in John Benning Chapter DAR, United Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Huguenot Society. Having served on the board of directors of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library, Odom directed that proceeds from the sale of her estate be used to build a genealogical library. The bequest of nearly $1 million was matched with state funds to construct the Ellen Payne Odom Genealogy Library wing, which opened in 1990. The will also donated land to build J. M. Odom Elementary School, which is named in her husband’s honor.

Vereen and Odom are the first two women from Colquitt County named to the national register.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its programs, contact the local chapter at moultriedar@gmail.com.