Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Netflix’s big priority

As you find yourselves wondering and talking over a potential Virgin River season 5 premiere date at Netflix, there is one thing you should know: The folks at the streaming service are doing the same thing. They may have a few ideas as to when they’d like to bring the show back, but we can’t sit here and say with 100% certainty that they have settled on a date … at least just yet.

One important thing to remember here is that when you actually look at the release schedule coming up for Netflix in 2023, you’ll see just how important Virgin River really is. This upcoming year is going to be an interesting one for a number of different reasons. For starters, this is going to be a chance for this to be one of their most important shows of the entire year!

The first order of business here is remember that two of the streamer’s most-popular shows in Squid Game and Stranger Things are not going to be airing at all. This is a consequence to them both needing the extra time to prepare and film their latest batches of episodes. The #1 priority for Netflix in the new year is going to be Bridgerton, not that this should come as much of a shock to anyone. This is one of their most-popular shows ever and of course, they will want to ensure that it is a huge success! We tend to think that it will come out in the spring, potentially in a similar spot to where Stranger Things did earlier this year.

If Virgin River comes out in the summer as we suspect that it will, this is going to put it in a place where it and also The Witcher potentially could be hugely important to keeping subscribers. We expect them to be placed at least some distance from each other, and we are curious to see what Netflix decides to do here!

