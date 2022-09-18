Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of Sept. 11, 2022

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of Sept. 11, 2022.

Renton, Wash.-based gaming company Wizards of the Coast filed a preliminary injunction in Seattle last week that seeks to prevent the release of a Wisconsin company’s upcoming tabletop game, citing conflicts over both intellectual property rights and allegedly “racist and transphobic content.” Wizards of the Coast, owned by conglomerate Hasbro, is the current publisher of the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game, the audience for which has been growing steadily over the course of the last several years. … Read More

The Institute for Protein Design helped usher in an era for scientists to predict the structure of a protein using artificial intelligence tools, an accomplishment that helped it win the “Breakthrough of the Year” award from Science magazine last year for its RoseTTAFold software. … Read More

On a night when Russell Wilson returned to Seattle and received mostly boos from Seahawks faithful, fans were cheering for a new high-tech concession stand at the team’s stadium. … Read More

Brad Sarsfield wouldn’t be the first mild-mannered tech worker to transform into a bit of a screaming lunatic when mixing with the “12s” and cheering for the Seattle Seahawks. … Read More

Amazon unveiled enhanced versions of its Kindle and Kindle Kids e-readers on Tuesday, the first time the tech giant has upgraded its flagship e-reader in nearly three years. … Read More

— Kate Johnson will become the new CEO of Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink. … Read More

Seattle startup Far Homes aims to simplify transacting real estate in foreign markets. … Read More

With SpaceX’s help, Microsoft is taking the next step toward merging cloud computing with available-anywhere satellite connectivity. … Read More

Madrona Venture Group has raised its largest fund ever, reeling in $690 million across two investing vehicles that will help the Seattle firm back more startups in its backyard and beyond. … Read More