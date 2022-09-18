Weeks After Criticizing Its Online Spread, Lea Michele Referenced The Conspiracy Theory That She Can’t Read In A New TikTok

Well, one day later and she’s back with another TikTok — and this one might make people’s heads turn.
The “Jonathan” in question is presumably Jonathan Groff, Lea’s bestie and former Spring Awakening co-star.
The joke, as a whole, is an obvious reference to the online meme-slash-conspiracy theory that Lea can’t read.
“I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” she told the New York Times. “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is.”
“I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”
I guess she thinks it’s funny now! What a wild ride. Guess we’re just gonna have to wait to see what she posts next.
Source link