When will British Gas, SSE and EDF customers receive the £400 rebate?

Typically, if people pay by monthly direct debit, they will get the cash paid into their bank account or as a bill reduction.

Britons who pay after getting a bill will get the cash as credit on their energy account.

People with a smart prepayment meter will get the £400 in instalments as a credit on their meter.

Households with traditional prepayment meters will receive vouchers, which can be used to top up their meter.

