Women’s Tennis Players Set to Play In Sunday Finals – North Carolina A&T

ELON, N.C. – North Carolina A&T women’s tennis continued play on Day 2 of the Elon Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center by winning the doubles Acorn Draw and advancing to the finals of the Acorn Draw in singles competition on Saturday.

After going 2-0 Friday in the doubles Acorn Draw, Isabella Romanichen and Lana Caculovic won the draw after an 8-1 win against UNC Greensboro’s Claudia Murdasanu and Ella Olexa for a perfect 3-0 in the bracket.

Romanichen turned her attention to the singles Acorn Draw and defeated Emory’s Izabele Antanavicius 6-3, 6-0 to reach the finals against James Madison’s Hayley Glen. The final is scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Nuria Sanz defeated Norfolk State’s Niya Grant in a dominant performance as she won 6-0, 6-0 to remain perfect in the Oak Draw. She faces Murdasanu Sunday at 1 p.m.

Caculovic won the first set 6-3 against Richmond’s Polina Shitikova but lost the next two sets 6-0, 6-2 to lose the match. She will face UNC Asheville’s Avery Sager at noon on Sunday in a battle for third place. In the Powell Draw consolation bracket, Cielo Tapia-Cruz lost to Elon’s Olivia Archer 6-2, 6-2. Tapia-Cruz faces Emory’s Eliza McPherron at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Sanz and Tapia-Cruz lost their doubles match against Norfolk State’s Breana Cook and Laura Ruiz, 8-5. Then, the Aggie duo took on Emory’s Stephanie Shulman and Ilayda Baykan in a battle for third place but lost 9-7.