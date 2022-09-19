13 Nonwhite Actors Who Received Unnecessary Hate For Being Cast In So-Called White Roles

Bailey spoke of the criticism in an interview with Variety, saying that it stung but her family acted as her support system during the backlash. Her grandparents also spoke to her about their memories of racism in their lives. “It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you,’” Bailey said.