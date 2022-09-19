29 Celebs Who Grew Up In Random Small Towns, Had No Connections, And Are Literally The Opposite Of Nepo-Babies

But not everyone is born in New York.
So here are a bunch of celebs that grew up in small cities across America — with no nepotism in sight — and still became famous. They will be hometown heroes forever.
1.
January Jones is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota and grew up in Hecla. Hecla’s population is 193 people.
2.
Matthew Fox grew up in Crowheart, Wyoming on the Wind River Indian Reservation. It has a population of 141 people.
3.
Viola Davis grew up in St. Matthews, South Carolina. It has a population of 2,400.
4.
Michelle Monaghan is from Winthrop, Iowa. It has a population of 1,025.
5.
Patrick Dempsey is from Turner, Maine. It has a population of 5,816.
6.
Kristen Wiig grew up in Canandaigua, New York. It has a population of 10,241.
7.
John Corbett was born in Wheeling, West Virginia. It has a population of 27,046.
8.
John Legend is from Springfield, Ohio. It has a population of 58,957,
9.
Megan Fox grew up in Rockwood, Tennessee. It has a population of 5,446.
10.
Pink is from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. It has a population of 8,282.
11.
Halle Berry grew up in Oakwood, Ohio. It has a population of 8,958.
12.
Josh Duhamel is from Minot, North Dakota. It has a population of 47,834.
13.
Octavia Spencer is from Montgomery, Alabama. It has a population of 200,603.
14.
Mary Steenburgen is from Newport, Arkansas. It has a population of 7,552.
15.
Jessica Lange is from Cloquet, Minnesota. It has a population of 11,994.
16.
Hilary Swank was born in Nebraska but grew up in Bellingham, Washington. It has a population of 90,821.
She lived in a trailer park with her mom, who was a secretary and her dad, who was a Chief Master Sergeant in the Oregon Air National Guard.
17.
Chrissy Teigan was born in Delta, Utah but grew up in Snohomish, Washington. It has a population of 10,141.
18.
Charles Melton was born in Alaska, but grew up in Manhattan, Kansas (after some time in South Korea). Manhattan has a population of 55,045.
19.
Gabrielle Union is from Omaha, Nebraska. It is large by Nebraska standards with a population of 486,051.
20.
Brad Pitt grew up in Springfield, Missouri. It has a population of 167,601.
21.
Jennifer Lawrence grew up Indian Hills, Kentucky. It has a population of 3,011.
22.
Chris Pratt grew up in Virginia, Minnesota. It has a population of 8,421.
23.
Leighton Meester was born in Fort Worth, Texas while her mom was serving time in prison. She then grew up in Marco Island, Florida. It has a population of 17,930.
24.
Channing Tatum was born in Alabama, but grew up in Pascagoula, Mississippi. It has a population of 21,732.
25.
Matthew McConaughey grew up in Uvalde, Texas. It has a population of 16,122.
26.
Sarah Silverman grew up in Bedford, New Hampshire. It has a population of 21,203.
27.
Mark Ruffalo grew up in Kenosha, Wisconsin and as a teen lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Kenosha has a population of 99,767.
28.
Jennifer Garner grew up in Charleston, West Virginia. It has a population of 47,273.
29.
And finally, Oprah. She grew up in Kosciusko, Mississippi. It has a population of 6,778.
Her mother was a housekeeper who had her at 18-years-old. The rest is history.
So to everyone in any city that’s not New York, LA or Chicago. YOU HAVE A CHANCE.
