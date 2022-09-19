ACCN’s ACC Huddle, ACC PM and In Play Heads to Tallahassee for ACC Primetime Football Between Boston College and Florida State

ACC Network (ACCN) will take its signature studio programs ACC Huddle, ACC PM and In Play on the road this weekend and travel to Tallahassee, Fla., for the Week 4 ACC Primetime Football matchup between Boston College and Florida State.

ACC Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt, will be live Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. – noon ET at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, and will have coverage throughout the day along with a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

Additionally, ACCN’s weekday afternoon studio shows – In Play and ACC PM – will also be live from Florida State’s campus on Friday. In Play and ACC PM will originate from demo field at ACCN’s fan activation footprint on Legacy Walk between Heritage Tower and Doak S. Campbell Stadium beginning at 3 p.m.

ACCN Football Programming Schedule – Sept. 23 – 24