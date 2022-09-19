Categories
Blake Lively shares pregnancy pics to thwart paparazzi | CNN



Blake Lively decided that if anyone was going to share her pregnancy photos it was going to be her.

Over the weekend the actress share photos of her baby bump on her verified Instagram account.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone,” the caption read. “You freak me and my kids out.”

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who married in 2012, are expecting their fourth child together.

She also thanked “everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.”

“You have all the power against them,” she wrote. “And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference.”

The “Gossip Girl” star first revealed her pregnancy last week on the red carpet during the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City.





