Breaking News – Netflix Releases “If Only” on October 28th

Netflix releases If Only on October 28th This Autumn you have a second chance. Megan Montaner, Miquel Fernández and Michel Noher lead this romantic story created by the renowned Turkish scriptwriter Ece Yörenç What would you do if you could start over? Netflix has announced today the premiere of If Only on October 28, the romance series created by Turkish scriptwriter Ece Yörenç (Alba, Fatmagül, Forbidden Love, Sühan: Revenge and Love) Megan Montaner (30 coins, La caza. Monteperdido) plays Emma, a woman who is unhappy with her present and who will have the opportunity to change her life and start again. Miquel Fernández (Alba, El Nudo) gives life to her husband Nando and Michel Noher (The Unit, 100 días para enamorarse) is Rubén, a man whom Emma will meet in her new life. The cast is completed by Jael Pascual (45 rpm), Eduardo Lloveras (The One) and Bore Buika (Élite) among others. Produced by Boomerang for Netflix, Irma Correa has been in charge of adapting this story about second chances, as she did with Alba. The series was directed by Liliana Bocanegra (The Queen of Flow) and filmed on location in Seville, Madrid and Paris. About If Only Emma is a 30-year-old woman who is disappointed with her ten-year marriage to Nando and her family life who feels that her life has lost its luster. Trapped in a routine without any romance or excitement, she realizes that if she could go back in time, she would not accept Nando’s marriage proposal and decides she should divorce him. A couple of days later, while being on her way to see a rare lunar eclipse with her friends, a glitch in time sends her back 10 years earlier, to 2008. Her 30-year-old mind is trapped in her 20-year-old body. Life gives her a chance to reevaluate who she was and who she wants to become, with the distinct advantage of already knowing what the next decade holds for the world. About Boomerang With a team of outstanding professionals in the sector and with creative talent as one of its greatest qualities, Boomerang TV is one of the leading producers in Spain in both fiction and entertainment content. In the fiction area, the company has created and produced successful series that are present in the main platforms with titles such as The Vineyard, The Time in Between, Inés del alma mía, Alba, Plastic Sea or Física o Química, among many others. It has also positioned itself as the leading creator of successful daily dramas that have been broadcast on major international networks for more than 10 years. Boomerang TV is part of the French group Mediawan, one of Europe’s leading production studios.