One of the major maps meant to be part of the ongoing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta was Marina Bay, a location loosely inspired by the Singapore Grand Prix. However, it’s been missing in action all weekend, and some fans have noticed that developer Infinity Ward has been removing mentions of it from its social media accounts.

It’s not clear what’s happened, but Activision has deleted all mentions of the ‘Grand Prix’ map for #MWII. The overview video and more have been removed from all social media. The map was originally announced to be in the beta.— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 17, 2022

Why? Well, it’s all a bit of a mystery. We’re assuming the location will still be available as part of the full release – it may even be added in as part of next weekend’s multiformat beta test – but right now it’s very much AWOL. It’s a shame, because we were looking forward to this location specifically – and the developer was definitely hyping it up – so hopefully its exclusion is explained soon.