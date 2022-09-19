Call of Duty Next: How to watch today’s COD livestream





(Pocket-lint) – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming out later this year, and while we’ve had a trailer covering an introduction to the game’s campaign mode, there’s still a lot left to learn about the next COD.

However, we know that we’ll get to see a whole lot more from the game, including a full multiplayer reveal, at the Call of Duty: Next event being held today, Thursday 15 September 2022.

Here’s how to watch it live.

When is Call of Duty: Next?

The event is taking place at 9.30am PT today, Thursday 15 September 2022. Here are the times for your region:

US West Coast: 09:30 PT

US East Coast: 12:30 ET

UK: 17:30 BST

Central Europe: 18:30 CEST

India: 22:00 IST

Japan: 01:30 JST (16 September)

Australia: 02:30 AEST (16 September)

How to watch Call of Duty: Next

Yoiu can watch it live at the top of this page.

Alternatively, it’ll be hosted on the Call of Duty YouTube page, alongside a Twitch stream.

What to expect

The stream will be “era-defining” according to an announcement, and will fill us in on the game just as its first round of Open Beta dates open to PlayStation players.

It’s not just MW2 that we’ll hear about, though – the event will also apparently include “information on the next Call of Duty: Warzone”, which will move the action onto a newer engine, an all-new map and will crucially reset the armoury of weapons available.

There might be one or two other surprises as well.

The event was announced during the finals of the Call of Duty League Championships in early August 2022, and we did get a small glimpse of Modern Warfare 2 in the form of a map flythough for the Marina Bay Grand Prix stage.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Rik Henderson.