China thanks COAS for providing safe environment to CPEC | The Express Tribune

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe thanked Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for special measures taken to provide ‘a safe and secure environment’ to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (COEC) projects, reported the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The Chinese defence minister made the remarks during his meeting with the COAS in Xi’an, who is on a two-day official visit to China, according to the ISPR.

During the visit, General Wei Fenghe said that China “greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army, and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation”.

He maintained that Pak-China military cooperation is “an important pillar of bilateral relations”, the military media wing stated.

Moreover, the Chinese defence minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of CPEC projects and hoped for their timely completion. “The development of CPEC aims to bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries,” he added.

He further appreciated the special measures taken by the army to ensure the safety and security of the projects and China’s personnel in the country as well as their efforts toward regional stability.

General Fenghe also conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

He assured that Beijing is willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts in the country and appreciated the army’s ongoing rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

The COAS thanked the Chinese defence minister for his sentiments and China’s continued support to Pakistan.