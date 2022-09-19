Could you be affected by the Universal Credit threshold shake-up?

But on September 26, the threshold will rise to £494 per month or £782 for joint claims.

This threshold increase will, however, take thousands out of the Light touch regime and place them in the Intensive Work group, requiring more work search hours if they earn below the threshold.

However, how many hours that will be will depend on the person’s circumstances, including childcare commitments and any health conditions.

People can find out what group they’re in by looking at their claimant commitment, which is the agreement between the claimant and the Government confirming what they must do to receive Universal Credit payments.